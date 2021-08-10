Watch
Less wind and lots of heat

Courtesy Christel Neuman
Posted at 7:06 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 20:06:24-04

Upper-level high pressure will continue to produce generally hot dry conditions through the upcoming weekend as the "dog days of summer" continue.

Tonight, will be breezy with fair skies warm and stuffy with a low of 79.
Tuesday not quite as windy (still breezy) with sweltering heat and sunny skies and a high of 93.
Tuesday night will be mainly clear and quiet with a low of 78.
Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies less wind and hotter with a high of 94.
The heat index will top out each afternoon between 106 and 112.
Tropical storm Fred will form tonight in the northern Caribbean but is no threat at this time to interests in the Western Gulf of Mexico.

