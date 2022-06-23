Less Saharan dust and more heat

Upper-level high pressure will continue to control our weather through the weekend. As the high moves west, the tropics open up and we will start to see some needed rain Monday night through at least Wednesday of next week.

Tonight, will be clear nearly calm and quiet with a low of 73.

Thursday we will have less haze and dust, lots of sunshine breezy and hotter with a high of 97.

Thursday night will be mainly clear and quiet with a low of 74.

Friday expect sunny skies a light breeze and scorching hot with a high near 100 (first time this year)

More heat expected over the weekend.