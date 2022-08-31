Less rain now, more rain this weekend

The influx of tropical moisture will slow down over the next three days before another weak tropical wave moves into the area with rich tropical moisture beginning late Friday night lasting into early next week.

Tonight, will be tranquil, warm and sticky with a low of 78 under fair skies.

Wednesday expect morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine with isolated sea breeze showers and a high of 92.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear and nearly calm and muggy with a low of 76.

Thursday expect isolated showers again, light winds and stifling heat with a high of 93.

The heat index will top our around 105 each afternoon.

The tropics have two systems working in the Atlantic but are no threat to the U.S.