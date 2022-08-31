Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Less rain now, more rain this weekend

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0830
sunriseic82918.jpg
Posted at 8:19 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 21:25:12-04

The influx of tropical moisture will slow down over the next three days before another weak tropical wave moves into the area with rich tropical moisture beginning late Friday night lasting into early next week.

Tonight, will be tranquil, warm and sticky with a low of 78 under fair skies.

Wednesday expect morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine with isolated sea breeze showers and a high of 92.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear and nearly calm and muggy with a low of 76.

Thursday expect isolated showers again, light winds and stifling heat with a high of 93.

The heat index will top our around 105 each afternoon.

The tropics have two systems working in the Atlantic but are no threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Corpus Christi KRIS 6 News

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019