Less rain, more sun and heat

Posted at 8:24 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 21:31:30-04

High pressure both surface and aloft will take control of our weather over the next week with higher temperatures, more wind and humidity, and no significant rain.

Tonight will be pleasant with mainly clear skies calm and quiet with a low near 70.
Wednesday expect considerable sunshine light winds again hot and sticky with a high of 92.
Wednesday night we will have a tranquil night with clear skies, calm and nice with a low of 71.
Thursday will be sunny dry and hotter with a high of 95.
Temperatures will stay in the 90's for highs Friday through the middle of next week, with breezy conditions that will drive the heat index to 110+ each afternoon.

