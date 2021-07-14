Less rain/More heat

Weak instability in the atmosphere will result in a few more showers in the Coastal Bend this week but heat and humidity will dominate the forecast.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and more seasonal with light winds and a low of 75.

Wednesday expect less rain with only isolated showers, more sun and hotter with a high of 91.

Wednesday night will be tranquil with light winds again and mainly clear skies and a low of 74.

Thursday we will have sweltering heat with a high under hazy but mostly sunny skies of 92.

The heat index reaches 104-110 each afternoon.