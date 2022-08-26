Less rain for now and staying hot

Rich tropical moisture will shift north and east of the area toward the northern Gulf coast resulting in only isolated to stray showers over the next several days extending into the end of next week.

Tonight, we will have fair skies, light winds sticky and seasonal with a low of 74.

Friday less rain with only isolated thundershowers light winds hot and steamy with a high of 91.

Friday night expect and isolated shower near the coast after midnight nearly clam warm and stuffy with a low of 76.

Saturday and Sunday we will have more sunshine, continued light winds with sweltering heat and a high Saturday of 92 and 93 on Sunday.