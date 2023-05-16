Less rain and more sunshine

Moist unstable air will gradually stabilize tonight and Tuesday and give way to light winds, more sunshine, and hotter daytime highs beginning on Wednesday and lasting well into next week.

Tonight, expect scattered showers to develop near the coast, otherwise overcast and mild with calm winds and a low of 69.

Tuesday expect scattered thundershowers, otherwise, light winds, warm and humid with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 85.

Tuesday night is tranquil with fair skies and a low of 67.

Wednesday expect very light winds again, more sunshine, humid and warmer with a high of 87.

Temperatures reach 90 here by the end of the week with generally dry conditions.