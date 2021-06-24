Less rain and more heat

Upper-level high pressure with dry sinking air will dominate the area through the rest of this week. Tropical moisture and more favorable upper-level conditions will result in our rainfall opportunity going up beginning on late Sunday.

Tonight, expect fair skies a gentle breeze stuffy and warmer with a low near 80.

Thursday will be mostly sunny rather breezy humid and hotter with a high of 94 and a heat index of 108.

Thursday night will be mostly clear continued warm and sticky with a low again near 80.

Friday will be a little less humid windy dry and hotter with baking heat and a high of 95.

There is nothing in the tropics of significance for us to worry about.

