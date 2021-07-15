Watch
Less rain and hotter

Dale Nelson weather 7-14-21
Posted at 7:59 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 21:09:27-04

Upper-level high pressure with its sinking air will result in less rain, more sunshine and hotter daytime highs over the next week. Rainfall will only be stray in nature until next Wednesday.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies and a seasonal low of 75.
Thursday we will have hazy sunshine a moderate sea breeze mainly dry and hotter with a high of 92.
Thursday night we will have fair skies sticky and warm with a low of 76.
Friday expect lots of sunshine breezy dry and sweltering heat with a high of 93.
The heat index reaches 104-109 each afternoon.
The tropics are quiet

