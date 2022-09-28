Less humid with clear skies

Surface high pressure in North Texas will dominate our weather through the weekend with sunny very warm days and clear cool nights along low humidity and generally light winds.

Tonight will be clear a little breezy and cooler with a low of 65.

Wednesday will be sunny with a light breeze very dry and warm with a high near 90.

Wednesday night will be clear and nearly calm with a low of 64.

Thursday expect light winds and sunny skies with dry conditions and a gorgeous day with a high of 91.

Temperatures drop into the upper 50's to near 60 Friday night and again on Saturday night.

Ian will make landfall Wednesday night on the west central Florida coast.