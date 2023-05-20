Less heat and more clouds

A weak cold front will approach the Coastal Bend on Saturday then gradually dissipate over South Texas. This process will cause lots of clouds this weekend giving way to sunshine and heat next week.

Tonight, expect high clouds, quiet sticky and warm with a low of 73.

Saturday we will have isolated thundershowers, not widespread but mostly cloudy and not as hot with light winds and a high of 87. Saturday night will see isolated showers (mainly west) a little cooler with a low of 68.

Sunday an isolated early morning shower then mostly cloudy less humid and rather nice with a high of only 83.

Temperatures drop into the mid 60's Sunday night before significant sunshine returns on Monday.

Enjoy your weekend.