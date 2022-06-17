Less dust and wind but more heat

Upper-level high pressure is firmly entrenched over the area with no opportunity for rain in the foreseeable future. Our lows will be close to seasonal levels and our highs hotter than normal over the next several days due to less wind and dust.

Tonight expect fair but hazy skies with nearly calm winds after midnight and a low of 75.

Friday will be breezy but overall less wind and dust, lots of sunshine and hotter with a high of 94.

Friday night will be tranquil with mainly clear skies and a low of 74.

Saturday expect sunny skies baking hot and dry with a moderate breeze and a high of 96.

Sunday, Fathers day will be sunny with sweltering heat and only a gentle breeze and a high of 97.