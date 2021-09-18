Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Last weekend of Summer

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson WX 0917
highcloudssunset5516.JPG
Posted at 7:27 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 20:32:52-04

Humidity will slowly increase ahead of a weak front the middle of next week with some showers associated with the front as it moves in and dissipates.

Still feeling like summer this weekend with only an isolated shower.

Tonight will be fair, with moonlit skies, nearly calm, and quiet, with a low of 74.

Saturday, expect mainly sunny skies with only isolated showers, light winds, and still hot, with a high of 94.

Saturday night will be clear and comfortable with a low of 73 and light winds.

Sunday, sunny skies, dry, and stifling hot with a high of 96.

The tropics have two systems in the Atlantic, neither of which will affect interest around the Gulf.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019