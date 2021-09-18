Last weekend of Summer

Humidity will slowly increase ahead of a weak front the middle of next week with some showers associated with the front as it moves in and dissipates.

Still feeling like summer this weekend with only an isolated shower.

Tonight will be fair, with moonlit skies, nearly calm, and quiet, with a low of 74.

Saturday, expect mainly sunny skies with only isolated showers, light winds, and still hot, with a high of 94.

Saturday night will be clear and comfortable with a low of 73 and light winds.

Sunday, sunny skies, dry, and stifling hot with a high of 96.

The tropics have two systems in the Atlantic, neither of which will affect interest around the Gulf.