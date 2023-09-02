Watch Now
Labor Day Weekend will continue to be hot and dry

Posted at 9:35 PM, Sep 01, 2023
Expect no change in our scorching hot and dry weather pattern although our humidity will be increasing to mid-summer levels starting on Sunday. This will send the heat index back to dangerous levels.

Tonight expect clear moon-lit skies nearly calm again late with a low of 73.
Saturday and Sunday will continue to be sunny dry and baking hot with very dry conditions and a high Saturday of 97 and 96 on Sunday.
The humidity will be more noticeable on Sunday and stay elevated through next week.
The tropics are very active in the Atlantic but there is no threat here.
Have a safe enjoyable Holiday weekend.

