Just when you thought it was Spring

Below normal temperatures will dominate the area through Sunday<br/><br/>
Posted at 7:53 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 21:18:30-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A steady diet of cold fronts from Canada will continue resulting in some very chilly temperatures for March. Several nights will be in the 40's with some 30's for lows over the weekend.

Tonight, will be breezy and colder with periods of light rain or drizzle and a low of 43.

Tuesday expect mainly cloudy skies with some slow clearing from the west late in the day, as isolated morning showers exit the area, unseasonably cool with a high of only 51.

Tuesday night expect partial clearing a light northerly breeze and cold with a low of 42.

Wednesday will be much better will morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and pleasantly warmer (but still cool) with a high of 65.

Another strong cold front arrives on Friday sending temperatures and windchills tumbling Friday night and Saturday.

