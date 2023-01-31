Watch Now
Its still winter in South Texas

Posted at 8:02 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 22:19:03-05

Temperatures will continue to average way below normal until the sun comes out and temperatures slowly warm by this weekend

A strong southwesterly flow aloft will overrun a stalled cold front to our south and result in clouds light rain or drizzle and unseasonably cold temperatures thru Friday morning.

Tonight, expect a blustery night with cloudy skies, areas of drizzle, breezy and colder with a low of 38 and wind chills near 30.

Tuesday clouds continue still breezy and unseasonably cold with a high of only 45 and patchy drizzle at times.

Tuesday night expect patchy drizzle becoming windy and cold with a low of 37 and wind chills in the 20's.

Wednesday will be damp and cold with areas of light rain and a high of only 46.

Light rain likely on Thursday then sunshine returning and much milder on Friday.

