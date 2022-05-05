Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

It's May and the heat is already on

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0504
clearwindysunrise32016.JPG
Posted at 7:38 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 20:47:24-04

A storm system to our north will produce strong winds overnight and much of tomorrow limiting rainfall to just a stray shower. Once the system moves northeast our winds will subside and our high temperatures will really heat up. Nearly ten degrees above normal for May.

Tonight will be cloudy windy and sticky with a stray shower and a low of 77.

Thursday expect only a stray shower otherwise a mix of clouds and sunshine not as windy with a high of 89.

Thursday night expect fair skies less wind and not quite as warm with a low of 74.

Friday less wind and much more sunshine still humid and hotter with a high of 95.

Temperatures will be in the mid 90's on Saturday then windy again and low 90's on Mother's Day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019