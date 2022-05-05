It's May and the heat is already on

A storm system to our north will produce strong winds overnight and much of tomorrow limiting rainfall to just a stray shower. Once the system moves northeast our winds will subside and our high temperatures will really heat up. Nearly ten degrees above normal for May.

Tonight will be cloudy windy and sticky with a stray shower and a low of 77.

Thursday expect only a stray shower otherwise a mix of clouds and sunshine not as windy with a high of 89.

Thursday night expect fair skies less wind and not quite as warm with a low of 74.

Friday less wind and much more sunshine still humid and hotter with a high of 95.

Temperatures will be in the mid 90's on Saturday then windy again and low 90's on Mother's Day.