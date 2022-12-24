It's a four dog night

Arctic high pressure is parked over the Red river valley and continues to pump very dry and frigid air into the area. Once the high moves we will see a remarkable turnaround in our temperatures next week.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and bitterly cold with a low of 19. Slightly warmer near the coast (20's) and even colder further inland. The wind chill will be between 6 and 12 degrees!

Saturday will be unseasonably cold but better with more sun and less wind with a high of 42.

Christmas Eve will be clear and very cold again with a low of 22.

Christmas Day expect sunny skies, nearly calm winds and not as cold with a high near 50.

Temperatures will reach near 70 here on Tuesday.