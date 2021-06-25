Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Is it a red-hot forecast?

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson WX 0625
SRrb4717.jpg
Posted at 6:50 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 20:13:32-04

Upper-level high pressure will be leaving the area, resulting in unstable low pressure returning to the region. This will open the tropics for rain business next week beginning slowly on Sunday.

Tonight will be a little breezy, quiet, and sticky, with moon-lit skies and a low of 78.

Saturday, expect lots of hazy sunshine a little less wind, and staying hot, with a high of 93 and a heat index of 107.

Saturday night will be tranquil, with mainly clear skies, and a low of 77.

Sunday will be more tropical with more clouds and less wind, delivering isolated showers and a high near 90.

Wetter next week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019