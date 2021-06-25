Is it a red-hot forecast?

Upper-level high pressure will be leaving the area, resulting in unstable low pressure returning to the region. This will open the tropics for rain business next week beginning slowly on Sunday.

Tonight will be a little breezy, quiet, and sticky, with moon-lit skies and a low of 78.

Saturday, expect lots of hazy sunshine a little less wind, and staying hot, with a high of 93 and a heat index of 107.

Saturday night will be tranquil, with mainly clear skies, and a low of 77.

Sunday will be more tropical with more clouds and less wind, delivering isolated showers and a high near 90.

Wetter next week.