Increasing high heat

Upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather through the weekend.

Next week, the tropics will open up a bit, resulting in a few showers returning on Monday.

Tonight, will be breezy, warm, and sticky with a low of 78 under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday skies will become mostly sunny and breezy, but overall, less wind; hazy-humid and hotter, with a high of 92.

Wednesday night will be quiet and calmer, with mainly clear skies and a low of 75.

Thursday, we will have lots of sunshine with sweltering heat and a high again of 92.

The heat index will range from 106 to 112 each afternoon.