Hurricane season begins

Posted at 8:25 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 21:37:57-04

A dry northwesterly flow aloft will continue to produce hot dry conditions through Sunday. Weak disturbances arriving from the west will produce isolated thundershowers the firs half of next week.

Tonight, will be muggy and very mild with fair skies and a low of 75.
Friday expect mostly sunny skies breezy dry and hot with a high of 92.
Friday night will be tranquil with fair skies and a low of 72.
Saturday expect considerable sunshine and hot and dry again with a high of 93.
Sunday expect less wind, lots of sun, less wind and stifling heat with a high of 92.

