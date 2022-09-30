How long will our wonderful weather last?

Abundant dry air at all levels of the atmosphere continues to produce clear cool nights and sunny warm days through the weekend.

Tonight, will be wonderful with clear skies, calm winds and cool temperatures and a low of 62.

Friday will be another beautiful day with sunny skies, low humidity and light winds with a high near 90.

Friday night will be great with clear skies tranquil and even cooler with a low of 61.

Saturday and Sunday will also gorgeous early Fall days with sunny skies, light winds again dry and very warm with a high of 90 on Saturday and 89 Sunday.

Ian will make a second landfall on Friday along the South Carolina coast.