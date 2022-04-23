How long will our windy weekend weather last?

A central Plaines storm system will keep it windy here all weekend. A cold front will knock our temperatures down early to middle of next week and in the transition bring some (but not near enough) much needed rain to parts of the Coastal Bend Monday night and Tuesday. More of the rain will be west of the coast.

Tonight will be rather breezy warm and stuffy with low clouds and a low of 74.

Saturday and Sunday will be very similar with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine windy very warm and humid with a high tomorrow of 87 and 88 on Sunday and peak wind gusts will reach 40 mph each day.

Saturday night will continue to be breezy warm and sticky with a low of 75 under mainly cloudy skies.

There is some rain expected next Monday night and Tuesday morning with less wind as a weak cold front slips into the area with the highest rainfall totals in western parts of the Coastal bend and into the Brush country and not as much near the coast and Corpus Christi.

njoy your weekend.