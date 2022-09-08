Watch Now
Hotter than normal

Posted at 7:57 PM, Sep 07, 2022
Upper-level high pressure in far west Texas will provide northerly "dry" winds aloft producing comfortable nights but sunny hot mainly dry days through the middle of next week.

Tonight expect mostly clear skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 74.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with light winds hot and dry except for stray afternoon showers and a high of 94.

Thursday night will be clear calm and almost cool with low humidity and a low of 72.

Friday we will have sunny skies again dry and baking hot with a high of 93.

The tropics are active in the Atlantic, but nothing is expected to affect the U.S.

