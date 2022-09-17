Hot with a few showers the last weekend of Summer

A weak mid level disturbance in the western Gulf will push tropical moisture into the Coastal Bend this weekend but moisture and lift will only be marginal in nature.

Tonight expect fair skies with a few coastal showers after midnight and a low of 76.

Saturday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine favoring the clouds with scattered sea breeze showers and a high of 91.

Saturday night will be tranquil with mostly clear skies and a low of 75.

Sunday drying out some with only isolated showers again more sun and hotter with a high of 92.

Enjoy your weekend.

Fiona, the tropical storm about to move into the Caribbean, is no threat here as it will take a sharp turn northward once it goes through the Puerto Rico.

Fall begins officially next Thursday.