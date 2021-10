Expect increasing winds humidity and temperatures over the weekend and most of next week. A cold front will push through next Friday and bring rain and cooler temperatures.

Tonight, expect clear skies pleasantly cool with a low of 65 and nearly calm winds.

Saturday will be sunny dry and a little hotter with a late day breeze and a high of 91.

Saturday night will be breezy more muggy and much warmer with a low of 75.

Sunday gets windy with a few more clouds hot and very humid with a high of 92.