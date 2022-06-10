Hot temperatures on the increase

Dominant high pressure will control our weather with windy hot dry conditions through the middle of next week. Once the system moves north our upper level winds will turn easterly and this will open up the tropics and the opportunity for needed rain.

Tonight expect fair skies calmer after midnight with a low of 77.

Friday expect considerable sunshine rather breezy very humid and hotter with a high of 95.

Friday night will be mainly clear warm and stuffy with a low of 78.

Saturday hazy sunshine dry and scorching hot with a high of 97.

The heat index will be between 110 and 116 each afternoon.

Stay cool!