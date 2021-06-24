Watch
Hot & dry now then wet next week

Courtesy J. Gould
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 18:58:03-04

Upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather through Saturday. The tropics will begin to open up on Sunday with isolate showers that will become scattered to numerous the rest of the week. Look for the full strawberry moon tonight.

Tonight, will be breezy warm and stuffy with full moon-lit skies and a low near 80.
Friday will be rather breezy hot and humid again with mostly sunny skies and a high of 94 with a heat index of 108.
Friday night will continue to be warm and stuffy with a low of 79.
Saturday a little less wind lots of sunshine still breezy and very hot with a high of 93.
Sunday isolated showers return to the area with a high of 92.

