Hot & dry but still nice

Expect little change in our weather pattern this week as surface and upper-level high pressure remain in control of our weather through the Holiday weekend.

Tonight expect fair skies with high clouds and a seasonal low of 71.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny again along with light winds it will be hot and dry with a high of 91. Wednesday night will be mainly clear and nearly calm with a mild low of 72.

Thursday expect more of the same with considerable sunshine only a light breeze, hot and continued dry with a high near 90.

More of the same can be expected Friday and over the Holiday weekend with the exception of a stray shower late Monday.