Holiday weekend has wind and heat

High pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days with no rain in sight. Surface winds will increase and become windy Sunday through Tuesday raising our humidity and heat index.

Tonight will be another quiet night in the Coastal Bend with light winds late mainly clear skies and a low of 73.

Saturday will be breezy dry and a little hotter with a high sweltering at 94 and a heat index up to 105.

Saturday night will be breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 75 under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be mostly sunny windy baking hot and more humid with a high of 93 and a heat index of 105-110.

Monday, Memorial Day will be similar to Sunday as it will be windy very hot and continued dry with a high of 93.

Enjoy the Holiday weekend.