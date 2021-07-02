Holiday weekend forecast, rain or shine

Weak upper-level high pressure will control our weather into Sunday. Then tropical moisture will show a big increase again and our rainfall will increase accordingly.

Look for next week to be wet with rain in the area each day and likely most days.

Tonight will be tranquil with mainly clear skies and a low of 74.

Saturday, expect only a stray shower, otherwise stifling heat with considerable sunshine and a high of 94 with a heat index of 106.

Saturday night quiet, seasonal, and sticky, with fair skies and a low of 75.

Sunday, more clouds mixed with some afternoon sunshine, light winds, hot and steamy with isolated showers and a high of 92.