Holiday weekend forecast

Upper-level high pressure will briefly move over the area with its more stable sinking air.

Rain will slowly increase again on Sunday and Monday as the high moves away, and rains will be likely, and locally heavy, beginning the middle of next week.

Tonight, will be seasonal and quiet, with a low of 74 under mainly skies.

Friday, expect lots of sunshine less-to-no rain, humid and hotter, with a high of 94 on generally light winds.

Friday night will be mostly clear and mild, with nearly calm winds after midnight, and a low of 75.

Saturday, expect more clouds just a stray shower; humid and hot, with a high of 93.

Isolated showers return on Sunday with more clouds and a high of 91.