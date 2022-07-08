Watch Now
Higher and dangeroud heat for the weekend

Upper-level high pressure is firmly entrenched over South Texas but will slowly move westward by late this weekend and that will eventually open up the tropics and allow tropical moisture and rain to flow into the area by late next week.

Tonight will be clear and nearly calm after midnight and a low of 74.

Friday will be sunny breezy and scorching hot with a high of 96.

Friday night mainly clear and tranquil with a low of 73.

Saturday expect sunny skies and blazing hot with a high of 98.

The heat index will top out around 110 to 115 each afternoon.

The tropics remain quiet and no rain until starting Wednesday of next week.

