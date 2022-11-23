High temperatures returning to reasonable levels

A return flow from the south ahead of a Pacific cold front arriving Thanksgiving night will result in much warmer temperatures ahead of the front. Sunshine will also return in a big way beginning Friday afternoon.

Tonight will be cloudy damp and milder with a low of 53.

Wednesday expect lots of clouds less wind and not near as chilly with a warmer high near 70.

Wednesday night expect low clouds and fog damp and continued milder with a low of 62.

Thanksgiving, mostly cloudy to cloudy with scattered thundershowers developing during the afternoon and a high of 76.

A Pacific cold front arrives shortly after midnight with some early morning showers then wind and much less humid and cooler into Friday night.