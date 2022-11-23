Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

High temperatures returning to reasonable levels

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 1122
tropicalsric7518.jpg
Posted at 8:16 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 22:54:59-05

A return flow from the south ahead of a Pacific cold front arriving Thanksgiving night will result in much warmer temperatures ahead of the front. Sunshine will also return in a big way beginning Friday afternoon.

Tonight will be cloudy damp and milder with a low of 53.

Wednesday expect lots of clouds less wind and not near as chilly with a warmer high near 70.

Wednesday night expect low clouds and fog damp and continued milder with a low of 62.

Thanksgiving, mostly cloudy to cloudy with scattered thundershowers developing during the afternoon and a high of 76.

A Pacific cold front arrives shortly after midnight with some early morning showers then wind and much less humid and cooler into Friday night.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019