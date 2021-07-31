Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

High summertime heat

items.[0].videoTitle
High summertime heat
gorgeoussunrise72116.JPG
Posted at 7:49 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 20:56:56-04

No significant weather systems in our area to produce rain until the upper-level "dry high" backs to the west, and out of the area the middle of next week. This will allow for more unstable air producing some rain to move in beginning the middle of next week.

Tonight, expect a light breeze, mostly clear skies and seasonal at 76.

Saturday, only a lonely shower; otherwise a bit breezier, hazy, scorching hot-and-humid with a high of 95 and a heat index to 110.

Saturday night will remain mostly clear, warm, and stuffy, with a low of 77.

Sunday, hazy, sunshine, breezy, and blazing hot with a high of 96 and a heat index to 112.

Stay cool.

The tropics are still quiet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019