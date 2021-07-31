High summertime heat

No significant weather systems in our area to produce rain until the upper-level "dry high" backs to the west, and out of the area the middle of next week. This will allow for more unstable air producing some rain to move in beginning the middle of next week.

Tonight, expect a light breeze, mostly clear skies and seasonal at 76.

Saturday, only a lonely shower; otherwise a bit breezier, hazy, scorching hot-and-humid with a high of 95 and a heat index to 110.

Saturday night will remain mostly clear, warm, and stuffy, with a low of 77.

Sunday, hazy, sunshine, breezy, and blazing hot with a high of 96 and a heat index to 112.

Stay cool.

The tropics are still quiet.