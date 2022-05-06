Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

High heat tomorrow

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0505
outstandingsrrb4516.JPG
Posted at 7:52 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 21:04:20-04

Stormy low pressure well to our north will move east, relaxing our pressure gradient and producing a lot less wind tonight through most of Saturday. This will result in slightly lower lows but hotter daytime highs with a lot more sunshine during the daytime.

Tonight only a stray shower otherwise decreasing winds hazy with patchy fog and a low of 74.

Friday expect lots of hazy sunshine a lot less wind humid and hotter with a high of 95 and a heat index of 106.

Friday night will be mainly clear and quiet with a low of 75.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy by afternoon hot and very dry with a high of 96.

Mother's Day expect it to be windy again sweltering heat with a high of 92.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019