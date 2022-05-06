High heat tomorrow

Stormy low pressure well to our north will move east, relaxing our pressure gradient and producing a lot less wind tonight through most of Saturday. This will result in slightly lower lows but hotter daytime highs with a lot more sunshine during the daytime.

Tonight only a stray shower otherwise decreasing winds hazy with patchy fog and a low of 74.

Friday expect lots of hazy sunshine a lot less wind humid and hotter with a high of 95 and a heat index of 106.

Friday night will be mainly clear and quiet with a low of 75.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy by afternoon hot and very dry with a high of 96.

Mother's Day expect it to be windy again sweltering heat with a high of 92.