High heat headed our way

Dry air and lighter winds will lead to dense fog overnight then unseasonably warm temperatures the next few days that top 90 on Friday.

Tonight, expect very light winds with dense fog forming still muggy and mild with a low of 67.

Thursday we will have morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine breezy dry and almost hot with a high of 89 and well into the 90's further inland.

Thursday night will be breezy again hazy and very mild with a low of 72.

Friday lots of sunshine windy hazy hot and dry with a high of 92.

Temperatures will back off a little over the weekend as the winds weaken.