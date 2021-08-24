Watch
High heat continues

Posted at 7:39 PM, Aug 23, 2021
Dry upper-level high pressure will drift slowly north resulting in the tropics opening up and placing rain in the medium-term forecast for the area.

Tonight, will be clear, calm, and quiet, with a low of 74.

Tuesday, expect sunny skies, generally light winds, and blistering heat, with a high of 97.

Tuesday night will be tranquil and clear, with a seasonal low of 75.

Wednesday will also be sunny, with light winds, and stifling heat, with a high of 97.

The heat index will reach 105-110 each afternoon.

There are three disturbances in the tropics which bear watching, none of which is a threat here currently.

