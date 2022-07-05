High heat and low rainfall opportunity

High pressure will continue to divert tropical moisture around and away from South Texas keeping us baking hot and dry for the rest of this week.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies a light breeze warm and sticky with a low of 77.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny rather breezy again and stifling hot with a high of 95.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear warm and humid and tranquil with a low of 76.

Wednesday expect less wind and a little more sunshine with sweltering heat and a high of 96.

Temperatures will climb a little higher later in the week as the tropics continue to be quiet.