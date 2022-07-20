High heat and drought continue through the weekend

A different day but the forecast is still singing the same sweltering heat song for the next several days. There is a shot at some showers beginning the middle of next week. Stay tuned.

Tonight will be breezy with fair skies warm and stuffy with a low of 79.

Thursday expect lots of hazy sunshine blistering heat and humidity with a high of 95 and a heat index to 110.

Thursday night will be a little less breezy making it seasonal and 76 under mainly clear skies.

Friday expect lots of sunshine, a little less wind and hotter with a high of 96 and a heat index near 110.

The tropics remain quiet for now.