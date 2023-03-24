Less wind, more heat

A very weak cold front will result in dry air eventually moving into the area Friday night and lasting until about noon on Sunday.

Tonight will be windy sticky and warm with a low of 73.

Friday expect mostly sunny skies by afternoon with decreasing winds from the Brush country, not as humid and hot with a high of 94.

Friday night we will have fair skies, generally light winds and turning cooler with a low of 59.

Saturday will be sensational with sunny skies, very low humidity, light winds and a pleasant high of 87.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 50's Saturday night.

Expect increasing clouds, light winds, warm and more humid on Sunday with a high of 82.