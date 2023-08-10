Watch Now
High and dangerous heat continues

Posted at 8:31 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 21:51:03-04

Little to no change in our dominate dry high that has produced relentless heat and little to no rainfall over the last two months. The tropics continue to be unusually quiet for this time of August.

Tonight, expect fair skies breezy and unseasonably warm with a low of 82.
Thursday will be sunny, windy and baking hot again with a high of 101.
Thursday night will be mainly clear and very warm with a low of 82.
Friday will still be rather windy, with furnace-like heat and a high of 101 again.
The heat index tops out at 120+ each afternoon with no relief through the weekend.

