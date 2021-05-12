Heavy rain ending with cooler temperatures arriving

The combination of a late season cold front and an upper-level disturbance caused a large area of rain to sweep the Coastal Bend last night and early this morning.

Weak high pressure following the front will produce cooler temperatures the rest of this week. Return flow will cause more rain on Saturday.

Today showers ending early this morning a little breezy less humid and cooler with a high of only 79.

Tonight, will be breezy and cool with mainly cloudy skies and a low of 64.

Thursday will be a nice day with morning clouds giving way to some afternoon sunshine less wind low humidity and a high of 78.

Thundershowers are expected again on Saturday.