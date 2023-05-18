Heating up and drying out

Tonight will be tranquil and very nice with mainly clear skies and light winds, some patchy fog, along with a comfortable low of 69.

Thursday will be sunny and dry and not very humid with light winds again and a high near 90.

Thursday night we will have a light breeze, otherwise fair skies and a seasonal low near 70.

Friday expect lots of sunshine again with deep blue skies generally light winds and a hot high of 91.

Saturday looks to be similar with sunshine and heat before some scattered showers mover in late Saturday night, early Sunday with light winds and slightly less humid conditions.