Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Heat wave moving into the Coastal Bend

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0608
hotsunset72815.JPG
Posted at 8:30 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 21:45:47-04

Upper level high pressure will continue to dominate our weather with dry air aloft producing little to now rainfall, abundant sunshine, and a surplus of surface heat through at least the middle of next week.

Tonight will be mainly clear and nearly calm after midnight with a low of 73.
Friday expect sunshine and high heat with only a weak late afternoon sea breeze taking our "feel like" temperature to 110+ with an actual air temperature of 97.
Friday night we will have fair skies a light breeze sticky and warmer with a low of 75.
Saturday expect lots of sunshine producing sweltering heat, breezy with a high of 96 and a heat index of 112+
Sunday will be more of the same with ridiculous heat and humidity.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019