Heat wave moving into the Coastal Bend

Upper level high pressure will continue to dominate our weather with dry air aloft producing little to now rainfall, abundant sunshine, and a surplus of surface heat through at least the middle of next week.

Tonight will be mainly clear and nearly calm after midnight with a low of 73.

Friday expect sunshine and high heat with only a weak late afternoon sea breeze taking our "feel like" temperature to 110+ with an actual air temperature of 97.

Friday night we will have fair skies a light breeze sticky and warmer with a low of 75.

Saturday expect lots of sunshine producing sweltering heat, breezy with a high of 96 and a heat index of 112+

Sunday will be more of the same with ridiculous heat and humidity.