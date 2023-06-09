Heat wave moving into the Coastal Bend

Upper level high pressure will continue to dominate our weather with dry air aloft producing little to now rainfall, abundant sunshine, and a surplus of surface heat through at least the middle of next week.
Tonight will be mainly clear and nearly calm after midnight with a low of 73.
Friday expect sunshine and high heat with only a weak late afternoon sea breeze taking our "feel like" temperature to 110+ with an actual air temperature of 97.
Friday night we will have fair skies a light breeze sticky and warmer with a low of 75.
Saturday expect lots of sunshine producing sweltering heat, breezy with a high of 96 and a heat index of 112+
Sunday will be more of the same with ridiculous heat and humidity.