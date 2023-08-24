Watch Now
Heat returns along with light winds

Posted at 8:26 PM, Aug 23, 2023
We will have a light flow off the Gulf over the next several days but with little to no rainfall, light winds, and hot temperatures (but less than 100.) Rain will increase once we get into September.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies nearly calm after midnight with a low of 77.
Thursday expect sunny skies, very light winds, humid and hotter with a high of 98.
Thursday night will be tranquil, clear, calm, and quiet with a low of 76.
Friday sunny with sweltering heat and a high of 97.
Expect a heat index on both days of around 115.
Activity in the tropical Atlantic is no threat here.

