Heat-haze and dust

Upper level high pressure is meandering to our north and will eventually open the tropics to bring moisture and badly needed rain to the area. However, the arrival of meaningful rain will not happen until several days after the Saharan dust leaves the area this weekend.

Tonight expect hazy moonlit skies breezy and very warm and sticky with a low near 80.

Tuesday will be another windy hazy dry, baking hot day with Saharan dust and a high of 93.

Tuesday night will be warm and stuffy with a low of 79 under the full strawberry moon.

Wednesday more hazy sunshine less wind and scorching hotter with a high of 95.

Temperatures will continue above normal the rest of this week with less wind Thursday through the weekend.