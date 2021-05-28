Heat and humidity headed into the holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure will eventually be replaced by low pressure causing more unstable air and once again an increase in rainfall activity in the area by the middle of next week.

Tonight will be warm and sticky, with fair skies, a moderate breeze, and a low of 76.

Friday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, not as breezy but very warm and humid with a high of 89.

Friday night will be warm and sticky, but less wind and quiet with a low of 74.

Saturday will see noticeably less wind with variable sunshine mixed with clouds and isolated showers, and a high of 87.

Expect only isolated showers again on Sunday, with rain increasing beginning Tuesday of next week.

Beach conditions will be better over the holiday weekend and the best overall on Saturday.