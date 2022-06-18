Watch
The Father's day weekend has less wind and dust but more heat

Posted at 8:07 PM, Jun 17, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure will continue to be parked up to our north dominating our weather with mainly hot and very dry conditions. Our temperatures will be more pleasant and near seasonal levels at night while the daytime highs will be sweltering and hotter than normal.

Tonight, expect fair skies nearly calm late and a low of 73.

Saturday will be mostly sunny a light breeze very dry and hotter with a high of 95.

Saturday night will be mainly clear and tranquil with a low of 74.

Sunday expect sunny skies a gentle breeze and blistering heat with a high of 96.

The tropics are expect to remain quiet over the weekend.

