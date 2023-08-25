Hazy-very hot and dry

The southern edge of dry high pressure will continue to be positioned just to our north resulting in tropical moisture moving into the area. This will result in showers but not until the middle of next week.

Tonight will be tranquil with fair skies, calm winds after midnight, and more seasonal with a low of 76.

Friday expect it to be hazy and very hot with very light winds and a high of 97 under mostly sunny skies.

Friday night will be mainly clear, calm and quiet with a low of 75.

Saturday and Sunday will be more of the same, mainly sunny, dry and baking hot with highs on both days in the upper 90's.

The heat index will top out around 110 to 115 each afternoon.

The tropics are active, and a system is expected to develop in the Caribbean and move northward into the Gulf but NOT be a factor in our weather here as it stays in the eastern Gulf.

